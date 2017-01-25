City closing in on solution for required compost site
That posed a problem because the city is mandated by the state to collect leaves and branches as part of the spring and fall clean-up programs. While the details are yet to be settled, the City is closing in on purchasing parcels off of Hemlock Rd. in Glade Township to meet that end.
