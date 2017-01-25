City closing in on solution for requi...

City closing in on solution for required compost site

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Times Observer

That posed a problem because the city is mandated by the state to collect leaves and branches as part of the spring and fall clean-up programs. While the details are yet to be settled, the City is closing in on purchasing parcels off of Hemlock Rd. in Glade Township to meet that end.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for love Jan 20 Millo 1
News Don't apply Jan 19 stop the madness 1
Northwest bank girls Jan 18 Unknown 1
News City council opposition to sidewalk ordinance Jan 17 stop the madness 1
Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone Jan 14 Millo 2
Warren addict scum bag mother, read this! (Apr '15) Jan 8 BigDickDaddy 5
gilbert shirley (Nov '15) Jan 7 Renee 7
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,186 • Total comments across all topics: 278,260,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC