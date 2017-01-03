Charles Peterson
Charles Conley Peterson, 102, a resident of the Rouse Home in Youngsville and formerly of Jackson Run Road where he lived with his great grandson and family, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2017 at the Rouse Home. Born in Lander, Pa., on October 8, 1914, he was the son of the late August and Grace Peterson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren addict scum bag mother, read this! (Apr '15)
|8 hr
|BigDickDaddy
|5
|Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone
|Sat
|BigDickDaddy
|1
|gilbert shirley (Nov '15)
|Sat
|Renee
|7
|What is this website?
|Sat
|Sloot Fooker
|3
|renee steele (Nov '15)
|Sat
|Sloot Fooker
|3
|Commissioners consider added fee on deeds, mort...
|Jan 5
|stop the madness
|1
|Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16)
|Jan 4
|Bam bam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC