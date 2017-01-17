Barbara Chester
A private funeral service for Barbara J. Chester, 90, of Warren, PA, who died on January 15, 2017, was held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at the Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., Warren, PA, with Rev. Marcus Briggs, Chaplain of The Rouse Home, officiating.
