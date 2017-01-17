Barbara Chester

A private funeral service for Barbara J. Chester, 90, of Warren, PA, who died on January 15, 2017, was held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at the Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., Warren, PA, with Rev. Marcus Briggs, Chaplain of The Rouse Home, officiating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.