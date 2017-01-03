ATOD discusses access to services, Open - STable program
The Forest-Warren Human Services Advisory Board met Tuesday afternoon to discuss access to services, development of the Open Table program, and to nominate and elect board officers. Although, according to the board's bylaws, officers are only allowed to serve two terms, there is the option for the board to decide to continue their appointments if it so chooses.
