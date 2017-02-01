Anna B. Clifton
Anna B. Clifton, 91, of Warren, PA, died Monday, January 23, 2017, at Kinzua Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Warren, PA. Born on November 3, 1925 in West Babylon, NY, Anna was the daughter of the late Henry and Charlotte Nee Heil.
