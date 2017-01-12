A conversation in religion

Pastor Mel McGinnis, of the Kiantone Congregational Church, and Sherry Albrecht, of Warren, sat down to discuss a program they're hoping will be as fascinating and exciting for those who come as it is for them. Albrecht said she met McGinnis at an event when he simply asked her the question, "Where are you at spiritually?" In fact, one of the things that both Albrecht and McGinnis share is a fascination over the subject of religion, and the continued taboo around discussing it.

