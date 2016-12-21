Wilderness group calls assessment - anti-wilderness'
There are 1 comment on the Times Observer story from Yesterday, titled Wilderness group calls assessment - anti-wilderness'.
The Allegheny National Forest has released its environmental assessment regarding the Tracy Ridge trail system and the possibility of shared use with mountain bikes. "As expected, the Allegheny National Forest has disingenuously and unprofessionally released their cursory, pre-decided, arbitrary and capricious Environmental Assessment for Bradford District Ranger Rich Hatfield's Tracy Ridge Mountain Biking On Hiking Trails Project this afternoon, at the 11th hour before Christmas break," the group said in an email on Friday night.
#1 Yesterday
The wilderness group and its leader Kirk Johnson never have anything to say about unnatural occurring disasters to the forest .Invasive species devouring huge amounts of foliage and laying there nest in the tree tops.The oaks developing a fungus that killed thousands.the beech trees that developed a fungus and died off. the ash weeble that has recently taken a foot hold in the forest, the hemlock has a fungus growing.All of this is not natural to are forest .These are from other parts of the world and have found the forest as a easy place to survive.Nothing about all this in Kirk Johnsons message ,only objections are when humans have any interactions with his forest.The wilderness group has worn out its welcome in this area .its time Kirk johnson and his followers moved on. They are only hurting the forest at this point.The regulations are in place already.The way to fight some of these problems is have humans see the devastation by having more people in the forest. Not by calling the warren times observer and getting a front page photo of Kirk Johnson pointing at pink dots on the back of trees that he was trying to bring attention to.The man needs to move to the city and preserve parks.
