WCJ board takes action on medical, me...

WCJ board takes action on medical, medication contracts

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Times Observer

The prison board recommended to the Warren County Commissioners that they accept a bid from Lonnie Heeter to continue providing medical services at the Warren County Jail. Commissioner Cindy Morrison requested that Heeter's contract, which lists Dr. Damian Horner as the consulting physician to the jail, and who would carry malpractice insurance for the contract, add the Warren County Commissioners to the insurance coverage, and that Heeter share any legal documents associated with his agreement of non-competition with Seneca Health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joseph Musante (Nov '08) Dec 26 rosemarie cobb 14
News Times that by 2,400': County personnel assist f... Dec 26 mariemonroecounty 1
News Wilderness group calls assessment - anti-wilder... Dec 24 stop the madness 1
News Brian Emerson Dec 23 william snyder 1
no mothers in warren pa (Nov '13) Dec 20 Millo 18
Deer population Dec 12 Gamey Warden 3
News Sonya Ann Esslinger Dec 12 BusyBeeMomma88 1
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Warren County was issued at December 29 at 1:14PM EST

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,080 • Total comments across all topics: 277,438,127

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC