WCJ board takes action on medical, medication contracts

The prison board recommended to the Warren County Commissioners that they accept a bid from Lonnie Heeter to continue providing medical services at the Warren County Jail. Commissioner Cindy Morrison requested that Heeter's contract, which lists Dr. Damian Horner as the consulting physician to the jail, and who would carry malpractice insurance for the contract, add the Warren County Commissioners to the insurance coverage, and that Heeter share any legal documents associated with his agreement of non-competition with Seneca Health.

