WCCS - Sgoes 1-1 in tournament action
Warren County Christian School battled to a split in their 1-day Christmas Tournament on Tuesday, dropping a 43-41 overtime heartbreaker to Latrobe Christian Academy, followed by a convincing 78-21 win over Bible Baptist Christian of Mercer. Tommy Jones and Josiah Poindexter did all of the scoring for WCCS in Game 1 with 24 and 17 points respectively.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wilderness group calls assessment - anti-wilder...
|18 hr
|stop the madness
|1
|Brian Emerson
|Fri
|william snyder
|1
|no mothers in warren pa (Nov '13)
|Dec 20
|Millo
|18
|Deer population
|Dec 12
|Gamey Warden
|3
|Sonya Ann Esslinger
|Dec 12
|BusyBeeMomma88
|1
|QZAB loan approved for school construction
|Dec 1
|stop the madness
|1
|Richard Scalise
|Nov 28
|Joyce Schumacher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC