WCCS - Sgoes 1-1 in tournament action

Warren County Christian School battled to a split in their 1-day Christmas Tournament on Tuesday, dropping a 43-41 overtime heartbreaker to Latrobe Christian Academy, followed by a convincing 78-21 win over Bible Baptist Christian of Mercer. Tommy Jones and Josiah Poindexter did all of the scoring for WCCS in Game 1 with 24 and 17 points respectively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.