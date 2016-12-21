WASU donation

WASU donation

The Exchange Club of Warren presented the Warren Area Student Union a check for $5,000 as part of its support for WASU and the youth in Warren County. From left, in front, are Zack Ickert, Elianna Southwick, Pam Falber, WASU director, Addie Werth, Jennie Miller, Joann Culbertson and, in back, Aiden Holmes, Jacob Drozdiel, Ron Bonavita, Josh Bouchard, and Myron Nordin.

