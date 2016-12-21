Warren swimmers drop road meet at McDowell
The Warren swim teams traveled to McDowell on Thursday and faced some stiff competition, with the boys falling 102-63 and the girls by a score of 101-73. Alyssa Brook qualified for districts in the 100 free, as did Andrew Beyer in the 200 IM and the boys 400 free relay team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wilderness group calls assessment - anti-wilder...
|Sat
|stop the madness
|1
|Brian Emerson
|Fri
|william snyder
|1
|no mothers in warren pa (Nov '13)
|Dec 20
|Millo
|18
|Deer population
|Dec 12
|Gamey Warden
|3
|Sonya Ann Esslinger
|Dec 12
|BusyBeeMomma88
|1
|QZAB loan approved for school construction
|Dec 1
|stop the madness
|1
|Richard Scalise
|Nov 28
|Joyce Schumacher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC