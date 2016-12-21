Warren swimmers drop road meet at McD...

Warren swimmers drop road meet at McDowell

Thursday

The Warren swim teams traveled to McDowell on Thursday and faced some stiff competition, with the boys falling 102-63 and the girls by a score of 101-73. Alyssa Brook qualified for districts in the 100 free, as did Andrew Beyer in the 200 IM and the boys 400 free relay team.

