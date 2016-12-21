Warren man found guilty of assaulting toddler
William J. Greenawalt, 38, was found guilty of aggravated assault - victim less than six and defendant 18 or older, simple assault and disorderly conduct as a result of a Thursday jury trial. The incident occurred on June 25 at a Park Ave. residence, where Greenawalt was one of a number of people at the residence for a graduation party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wilderness group calls assessment - anti-wilder...
|Sat
|stop the madness
|1
|Brian Emerson
|Fri
|william snyder
|1
|no mothers in warren pa (Nov '13)
|Dec 20
|Millo
|18
|Deer population
|Dec 12
|Gamey Warden
|3
|Sonya Ann Esslinger
|Dec 12
|BusyBeeMomma88
|1
|QZAB loan approved for school construction
|Dec 1
|stop the madness
|1
|Richard Scalise
|Nov 28
|Joyce Schumacher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC