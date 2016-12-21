Warren County Historical Society name...

Warren County Historical Society names Joanne Oviatt 2016 Volunteer of the Year

Photo submitted to Times Observer From left, Dr. Karen Black, President of the Warren County Historical Society Board of Directors, presents the Warren County Historical Society 2016 Volunteer of the Year award to Mrs. Joanne Oviatt. Almost a decade ago, Joanne Oviatt joined the Historical Society's museum committee with the desire to improve the Wilder Museum of Warren County History's facility located at 51 Erie Avenue in Irvine.

