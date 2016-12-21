United Fund reaches 70 percent of goal

United Fund reaches 70 percent of goal

The United Fund has reached 70 percent of its $665,000 campaign target. According to Executive Director Jim Goodling, the annual campaign is conducted on behalf of 20 human services agencies that are located in and serve Warren County.

