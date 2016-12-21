Unemployment in county falls in November
Rates for Bradford and Erie were 6.5 and 6.7 percent, respectively, 8.0 percent in Forest County, 5.8 percent in Meadville and 4.6 percent in Oil City. Warren County came in under the state unemployment rate of 5.7 percent but not the federal unemployment rate which came in at 4.6 percent in November.
