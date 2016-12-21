TO names new ad director
Hathaway, who took on the Times Observer's vacant Advertising Director position on Monday, said she worked at the Jamestown Post-Journal around 15 years ago, first in circulation and eventually working her way to the advertising department. Around 2006, Hathaway said, she went to the Jamestown Penny Saver and for the last nine years has been the Advertising Sales Manager for the Warren County Guide.
