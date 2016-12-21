Thank you, from students at St. Josep...

Thank you, from students at St. Joseph School

Times Observer photo by Brian Ferry The students and staff of St. Joseph Catholic School thanked City of Warren Firefighters Colton Swan and Sam Miller during Christmas caroling on Friday for their efforts every day and in particular for rescuing the family member of students from a fire on Fifth Avenue, Friday, Dec. 16. That woman, who had been asleep when fire broke out Friday, Dec. 16, at her house on Fifth Avenue in Warren is related to students at the school. During a caroling event Friday afternoon at St. Joseph School, the students and staff honored Swan and Miller for their heroic actions.

