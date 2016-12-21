Scarnati announces Senate Standing Committee Chairs for 2017-2018
Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati has announced the Republican Chairs for each of the 22 Senate Standing Committees for the 2017-2018 legislative session. The Senate Republican Caucus is comprised of members with extensive knowledge of various issue areas, many of whom will provide committee direction this session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joseph Musante (Nov '08)
|Dec 26
|rosemarie cobb
|14
|Times that by 2,400': County personnel assist f...
|Dec 26
|mariemonroecounty
|1
|Wilderness group calls assessment - anti-wilder...
|Dec 24
|stop the madness
|1
|Brian Emerson
|Dec 23
|william snyder
|1
|no mothers in warren pa (Nov '13)
|Dec 20
|Millo
|18
|Deer population
|Dec 12
|Gamey Warden
|3
|Sonya Ann Esslinger
|Dec 12
|BusyBeeMomma88
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC