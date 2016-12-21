Rose Font
A Mass of Christian Burial for Rose B. Font, 88, of Warren/Russell, PA, who passed away on December 18, 2016, was conducted at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Holy Redeemer R.C. Church, Warren, PA, with Fr. James Gutting, Pastor, officiating, assisted by Deacon Joseph Lucia.
