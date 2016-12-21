Police seize over 20 pounds of marijuana in 3 Jamestown raids
More than 20 pounds of marijuana and a half-pound of crystal methamphetamine were seized earlier this week in three separate drug busts in the Jamestown. At 10 a.m. Wednesday, members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and New York State Police CNET took 25-year-old Jamell E. Trapp into custody after allegedly finding a half pound of crystal meth and a pound of marijuana at a 22 Spring St. Ext.
