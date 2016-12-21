Photo submitted to Times Observer In photo above, Cadet Haley Bauer...
Photo submitted to Times Observer In photo above, Cadet Haley Bauer renders salute and recites the name of the deceased in memory of their service after placing a wreath. With roughly 900 Wreaths Across America ceremonies held throughout the United States this past Saturday, Dec. 17, the one at Arlington National Cemetery was the one from which all others were born.
