PennDOT focuses attention on NW Pa in past year
More than $183 million went to 47 road projects and 26 bridge replacements and rehabilitations in the six-county District 1. Many of those dollars came from the state's new transportation funding plan - Act 89, according to District 1 Press Officer Jim Carroll. "The additional resources provided in Act 89 have allowed us to deliver improvements to our state highway and bridge systems, and have also provided significant revenue increases to our local government and multimodal partners," District 1 Executive William Petit said.
