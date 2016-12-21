Pair caught after theft at Bon-Ton
Two Jamestown, NY, residents were awaiting arraignment on felony theft charges after reportedly shoplifting more than $1,300 worth of merchandise from the Warren Mall on Wednesday. Charged were 42-year-old Miguel A. Soto and 29-year-old Kelly L. Sherlock, both of 601 Lafayette St., Jamestown, N.Y. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office was notified around noon by police in Warren that a shoplifting had occurred at Bon-Ton at the mall and that the suspects' vehicle was northbound on Route 62 toward New York.
