PA gas tax going up
Pennsylvanians already pay the highest gasoline tax in the nation, and it's about to get even higher in 2017. The state's 50.3 cent tax on every gallon of gasoline -which motorists pay on top of an 18.4 cent federal tax - jumps to 58.3 cents on January 1, 2017.
