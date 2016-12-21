Operation Christmas Child contributor takes next step in getting gifts to kids
Photo submitted to Times Observer Dorothy Hayes, at left, said she worked with different people at the facility every day. From Dec. 5 through Dec. 9, Dorothy Hayes of Tidioute volunteered at a Shoebox Processing Facility operated by the Operation Christmas Child outreach, a ministry of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wilderness group calls assessment - anti-wilder...
|18 hr
|stop the madness
|1
|Brian Emerson
|Fri
|william snyder
|1
|no mothers in warren pa (Nov '13)
|Dec 20
|Millo
|18
|Deer population
|Dec 12
|Gamey Warden
|3
|Sonya Ann Esslinger
|Dec 12
|BusyBeeMomma88
|1
|QZAB loan approved for school construction
|Dec 1
|stop the madness
|1
|Richard Scalise
|Nov 28
|Joyce Schumacher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC