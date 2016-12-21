More honors for Warren's Morrison

Warren sophomore Aidan Morrison established himself as one of the top punters in the area this season and he was rewarded for it once again on Thursday, as WesternPaFootball.net named him to their all-4A team. WesternPa.net covers districts 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10, naming Morrison the top punter in 4A from those districts.

