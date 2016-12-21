Margo Louzenhiser scored a game-high 19 points as Warren rolled past Clarion-Limestone.
Margo Loutzenhiser scored 19 points and Rachel Wilson added 16 as Warren improved to 6-0 with a 58-13 win over Clarion-Limestone in the opening game of the Redbank Valley Tournament on Wednesday. The Lady Dragons jumped out to a 24-3 lead after the first quarter, making quick work of the Lady Lions.
