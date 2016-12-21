Makeup For A Cause

Makeup For A Cause

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Times Observer

Photo submitted to Times Observer The photo that started it all - John Papalia getting his beautiful lashes done by friend Cassie Colvin. At 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Warren's annual outdoor show - renamed the Darin Freeborough Memorial Outdoors Show - at the Warren Mall, manly men from the area will be putting themselves up for bid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Times that by 2,400': County personnel assist f... 4 hr mariemonroecounty 1
News Wilderness group calls assessment - anti-wilder... Sat stop the madness 1
News Brian Emerson Dec 23 william snyder 1
no mothers in warren pa (Nov '13) Dec 20 Millo 18
Deer population Dec 12 Gamey Warden 3
News Sonya Ann Esslinger Dec 12 BusyBeeMomma88 1
News QZAB loan approved for school construction Dec 1 stop the madness 1
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,247 • Total comments across all topics: 277,355,375

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC