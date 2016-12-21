Jamestown man behind fatal crash sentenced

A Jamestown man linked to a deadly car crash in Carroll last year was sentenced to 18 months in the Chautauqua County Jail. On Dec. 19, John E. Hillman, 37, was handed a definite sentence of one year and a definite sentence of six months in the county jail for his convictions of criminally negligent homicide and driving while intoxicated.

