James Hill
He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from Indiana University, Indiana, PA, and after serving in the US Army, he moved to Warren in 1953, where he began teaching as an art instructor with Warren County School District. During those first years of teaching, he studied to attain a Master of Education Degree from Penn State University, in 1956.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wilderness group calls assessment - anti-wilder...
|Sat
|stop the madness
|1
|Brian Emerson
|Fri
|william snyder
|1
|no mothers in warren pa (Nov '13)
|Dec 20
|Millo
|18
|Deer population
|Dec 12
|Gamey Warden
|3
|Sonya Ann Esslinger
|Dec 12
|BusyBeeMomma88
|1
|QZAB loan approved for school construction
|Dec 1
|stop the madness
|1
|Richard Scalise
|Nov 28
|Joyce Schumacher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC