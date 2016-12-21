Jackie Franklin
Jackie Weidner Franklin, 89, of Warren, PA., died Sunday morning, December 25, 2016 at John and Orpha Blair Hospice Home, Warren, PA., after an extended illness. She was born October 15, 1927 in Sheffield, PA.
