Ike boys fall

Despite 19 points from Jake Harvey, an early deficit proved to be too much to overcome as Eisenhower fell to Cochranton 57-46 in Region 3 action on Friday. The Knights trailed 20-11 in the first quarter, came back to tie the game at 35-all in the third quarter only to watch the Cardinals regain control.
