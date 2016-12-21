Hooktown Holiday's doesn't want any child - to go to bed hungry'
"To provide nutritious food, warm clothing, and other necessities of life for the children of Warren County and families in need." According to Hooktown Holiday's Inc.'s president Terry Pearson, that mission statement of the charity - which began in 2016 with $6, and a desire to help -has remained at the forefront of its efforts in the neighborhood, community, and now in the county.
