Holiday hoops: Full slate of tournaments feature plenty of intriguing matchups

Sheffield's Cale Albaugh and his Wolverine teammates square off with reigning District 9 Player of the Year Andrew Bucheit and Kane tonight at 7:30 p.m. Warren's Maddie Loutzenhiser and her Lady Dragon teamamtes will take on Clarion-Limestone in the Redbank Valley Christmas Tournament on Wednesday a 6 p.m. The Christmas season is a time of celebration and joy. It's also more often than not the last stand for teams before they begin region and league play, if they haven't done so already.

