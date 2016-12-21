Taylor John, a Russell native, qualified for the Fall 2016 Dean's List at Belmont University, Nashville, Tenn. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C. Approximately 30 percent of Belmont's 7,700 students qualified for the Fall 2016 Dean's List.

