Halls:
Taylor John, a Russell native, qualified for the Fall 2016 Dean's List at Belmont University, Nashville, Tenn. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C. Approximately 30 percent of Belmont's 7,700 students qualified for the Fall 2016 Dean's List.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joseph Musante (Nov '08)
|Dec 26
|rosemarie cobb
|14
|Times that by 2,400': County personnel assist f...
|Dec 26
|mariemonroecounty
|1
|Wilderness group calls assessment - anti-wilder...
|Dec 24
|stop the madness
|1
|Brian Emerson
|Dec 23
|william snyder
|1
|no mothers in warren pa (Nov '13)
|Dec 20
|Millo
|18
|Deer population
|Dec 12
|Gamey Warden
|3
|Sonya Ann Esslinger
|Dec 12
|BusyBeeMomma88
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC