Eisenhower's Troy Myer had five points in Friday's 45-27 win over Union City.
Behind 12 points from Thomas Warren and 11 from Jake Harvey, Eisenhower picked up its first win of the season on Friday, 45-27 over Union City in the consolation game of the Corry Christmas Tournament Classic. "We had a tremendous effort on the defensive end.
