Eagles earn big Region 3 road win over Saegertown
A 9-day layoff proved to be no problem for Youngsville, as they opened Region 3 play with a 53-38 road win over Saegertown on Wednesday. Brady Kesterholt and Wyatt Rugar had big games for the Eagles scoring 21 and 18 points respectively,with Rugar also pulling down 10 rebounds.
