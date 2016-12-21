Eagles earn big Region 3 road win ove...

Eagles earn big Region 3 road win over Saegertown

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Times Observer

A 9-day layoff proved to be no problem for Youngsville, as they opened Region 3 play with a 53-38 road win over Saegertown on Wednesday. Brady Kesterholt and Wyatt Rugar had big games for the Eagles scoring 21 and 18 points respectively,with Rugar also pulling down 10 rebounds.

