Dragons grind out road win in Region 6 opener
It wasn't a thing of beauty, but at the end of the day it was a road win to start Region 6 play for the Warren Dragons. Seth Baldensperger and Braidy Blair scored 10 points each and Caleb Ei had four crucial points in the final minute to put away a 48-43 victory over Conneaut.
