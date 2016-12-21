Dragons earn impressive road win over Meadville

A hot start by the Dragons saw Blake Ristau pin Elijah Stephens and Brett Cummings earn a fall over Jacob Stephens at 160 and 172, followed by a major decision by Nick DeSimone over Thomas Pollard, to the delight of coach Dean Johnson. "The boys did a super good job - two pins right off the bat like Blake Ristau, who took some time off," Meadville rallied, reeling off three straight pins, but the Dragons flexed their collective muscles in the 106-126 weight classes.

