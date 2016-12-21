Dragon wrestlers fall at Harbor Creek

Dragon wrestlers fall at Harbor Creek

9 hrs ago

Warren ran into a buzzsaw on Thursday, falling 56-9 on the road at Harbor Creek in non-region action. Jake Fankhouser and Alex Anderson turned in strong performances for Warren, with Fankhouser earning a third period pin over Mike Gabler at 120 and Anderson a 5-3 decision against Andrew Dalton at 113.

