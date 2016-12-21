Deck the halls
Volunteering their time on a day off from school, a group of Key Club and Student Council members from Warren Area High and Eisenhower Middle-High schools assisted the WGH Auxiliary Board as halls, walls and desks were decorated for the holiday season. During the day-long effort, the group put up evergreen and ribbon garlands and wreaths in many hallways and placed red poinsettias on hospital desks and nurses' stations.
