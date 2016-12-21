Charges against couple withdrawn
Most of the charges have been withdrawn against a Spencerport, N.Y., couple alleged to have been involved in a counterfeit ID operation. Patricia A. Southwick, 39, and Michael R. Grimm, 37, were charged in November by Conewango Township Police after they came into contact with police on Jackson Run Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wilderness group calls assessment - anti-wilder...
|18 hr
|stop the madness
|1
|Brian Emerson
|Fri
|william snyder
|1
|no mothers in warren pa (Nov '13)
|Dec 20
|Millo
|18
|Deer population
|Dec 12
|Gamey Warden
|3
|Sonya Ann Esslinger
|Dec 12
|BusyBeeMomma88
|1
|QZAB loan approved for school construction
|Dec 1
|stop the madness
|1
|Richard Scalise
|Nov 28
|Joyce Schumacher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC