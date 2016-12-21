Can't Afford To Stay
Times Observer photo by Josh Cotton The Allegheny Community Center, located in the Transit Authority of Warren County building on Clark Street, has started exploring other possible arrangements in the wake of budget constraints. Officials don't have plans to close or move the ACC from the space it occupies in the Transit Authority of Warren County building on Clark Street but they are exploring possibilities.
