Brian Emerson

Brian J. Emerson, 51, of Sugar Grove, PA., died Saturday morning, December 17, 2016 at Warren General Hospital after an illness of the past 4 months. He was born in Bradford, PA., to Jerry Emerson of Hernando Beach, FL and the late Dawn Elaine Hopkins Emerson.
#1 Friday
ya miss u buddy an allways will u were a great man take care of god an ill see u when I get there miss u your friend forever bill Snyder
