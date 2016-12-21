Brian Emerson

Brian Emerson

There are 1 comment on the Times Observer story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Brian Emerson. In it, Times Observer reports that:

Brian J. Emerson, 51, of Sugar Grove, PA., died Saturday morning, December 17, 2016 at Warren General Hospital after an illness of the past 4 months. He was born in Bradford, PA., to Jerry Emerson of Hernando Beach, FL and the late Dawn Elaine Hopkins Emerson.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
william snyder

Jamestown, NY

#1 Friday
ya miss u buddy an allways will u were a great man take care of god an ill see u when I get there miss u your friend forever bill Snyder
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wilderness group calls assessment - anti-wilder... 18 hr stop the madness 1
no mothers in warren pa (Nov '13) Dec 20 Millo 18
Deer population Dec 12 Gamey Warden 3
News Sonya Ann Esslinger Dec 12 BusyBeeMomma88 1
News QZAB loan approved for school construction Dec 1 stop the madness 1
News Richard Scalise Nov 28 Joyce Schumacher 1
News Bids sought Nov 25 stop the madness 1
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,467 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,797

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC