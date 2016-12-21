Bear Lake woman pleads guilty to federal embezzlement
A Bear Lake woman has pleaded guilty to one count of federal embezzlement before a U.S. district judge in Erie. Karen Schenck, 50, 325 Lottsville Niobe Road, Bear Lake, was accused of embezzling over $741,000 while employed as office manager/CEO of Corry Area Schools Federal Credit Union in Corry, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
