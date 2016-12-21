Baran has big night as Ike tops Union...

Baran has big night as Ike tops Union City

The Eisenhower Lady Knights got a career high 29 points from senior Kristen Baran and rolled to a 52-22 victory over visiting Union City on Thursday. Baran also pulled down five rebounds and blocked three shots while single-handedly out-scoring the Lady bears by seven points.

