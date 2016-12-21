Baker named to Senate Health and Human Services Committee
WARREN RUDA / THE CITIZENS' VOICE FILE State Sen. Lisa Baker said the Senate Health and Human Services Committee will 'play a key role in determining how Pennsylvania adapts to the federal health care law changes the incoming administration has pledged to pursue.' Baker, R-Lehman Township, previously chaired the Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee and the Labor and Industry Committee.
