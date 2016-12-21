Arlie Wood
Arlie J. Wood, 61, a resident of the Warren Manor Nursing Home, Warren, Pa., died at his residence, suddenly Friday morning, December 23, 2016, after battling a long fight with Parkinson's Disease. He is survived by his son - Jonathan E. Wood, his sisters - Ethel A. Hennessy and husband, Joe, Louise Stewart all of Warren, PA., a brother - Walter Wood of Grand Saline, TX., several nieces and nephews.
