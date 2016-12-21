Arlie Wood

A funeral and committal service for Arlie J. Wood, 61, of Warren, PA, who died on December 23, 2016, was held at 12 Noon on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at the First Church of the Nazarene, Warren, PA, with Arlie's nephew, Rev. Matthew Slater, Pastor of Champion Nazarene Church, Champion, OH, officiating.

