Arlie Wood
A funeral and committal service for Arlie J. Wood, 61, of Warren, PA, who died on December 23, 2016, was held at 12 Noon on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at the First Church of the Nazarene, Warren, PA, with Arlie's nephew, Rev. Matthew Slater, Pastor of Champion Nazarene Church, Champion, OH, officiating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joseph Musante (Nov '08)
|Mon
|rosemarie cobb
|14
|Times that by 2,400': County personnel assist f...
|Mon
|mariemonroecounty
|1
|Wilderness group calls assessment - anti-wilder...
|Dec 24
|stop the madness
|1
|Brian Emerson
|Dec 23
|william snyder
|1
|no mothers in warren pa (Nov '13)
|Dec 20
|Millo
|18
|Deer population
|Dec 12
|Gamey Warden
|3
|Sonya Ann Esslinger
|Dec 12
|BusyBeeMomma88
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC