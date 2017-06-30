Warren Now! aims to attract new businesses to the city

Filling up empty store fronts in downtown Warren and encouraging new businesses to open up throughout the city is the mission of a new collaborative effort known as Warren Now! Agencies and economic development groups involved in the collaborative are brainstorming ways to financially support future businesses that want to come to the area. "Any aspiring entrepreneur should really reach out to us, don't try to open a business in Warren unless you've spoke to one of us, because we can help you with everything," Melissa Holmes, program manager for Warren Redevelopment and Planning Corp ., also known at WRAP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.