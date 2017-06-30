Warren Now! aims to attract new businesses to the city
Filling up empty store fronts in downtown Warren and encouraging new businesses to open up throughout the city is the mission of a new collaborative effort known as Warren Now! Agencies and economic development groups involved in the collaborative are brainstorming ways to financially support future businesses that want to come to the area. "Any aspiring entrepreneur should really reach out to us, don't try to open a business in Warren unless you've spoke to one of us, because we can help you with everything," Melissa Holmes, program manager for Warren Redevelopment and Planning Corp ., also known at WRAP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Josh Rodgers
|Jun 27
|Hahaha
|1
|Shannon ritter and steve charles
|May '17
|Naple man 66990
|1
|Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07)
|May '17
|Gwen S
|36
|New to town need advice on neighborhoods
|Apr '17
|Help
|1
|Nicole Nixon
|Apr '17
|Wife
|2
|Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06)
|Apr '17
|lavon affair
|7
|GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump
|4
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC