Warren Now! aims to attract new busin...

Warren Now! aims to attract new businesses to the city

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Filling up empty store fronts in downtown Warren and encouraging new businesses to open up throughout the city is the mission of a new collaborative effort known as Warren Now! Agencies and economic development groups involved in the collaborative are brainstorming ways to financially support future businesses that want to come to the area. "Any aspiring entrepreneur should really reach out to us, don't try to open a business in Warren unless you've spoke to one of us, because we can help you with everything," Melissa Holmes, program manager for Warren Redevelopment and Planning Corp ., also known at WRAP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Josh Rodgers Jun 27 Hahaha 1
Shannon ritter and steve charles May '17 Naple man 66990 1
News Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07) May '17 Gwen S 36
New to town need advice on neighborhoods Apr '17 Help 1
Nicole Nixon Apr '17 Wife 2
News Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06) Apr '17 lavon affair 7
News GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Trump 4
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Warren, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,554 • Total comments across all topics: 282,210,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC